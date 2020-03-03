24x7 services at vet hospital in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bringing cheer for owners of livestock and pets in the Capital, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department on Monday announced round-the-clock functioning of the Veterinary Hospital at Saheed Nagar here with immediate effect.

The move is part of the ‘5T initiative’ adopted under ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme.



“The Saheed Nagar veterinary hospital will provide 24X7 services and livestock health care services while emergency veterinary services will be available everyday to cater to the needs of the livestock owners of the city,” officials of the department said.

They said veterinary doctors from Veterinary Officers’ Training Institute at Laxmi Sagar will work along with veterinary doctors of the hospital. Roaster arrangements has been made for the veterinary doctors and other staff to work in shifts.



Chief District Veterinary Officer of Khurda has been entrusted with the duty of ensuring 24X7 service at the Saheed Nagar hospital.