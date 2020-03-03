Civic apathy towards sanitation irks locals in Odisha's Baripada

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Baripada Municipality’s failure to ensure sanitation and hygiene in the town has led to resentment among locals. Heaps of garbage, strewn across the town, has added to the woes of the citizens, who often burn the waste in their respective localities on their own.

Sources said garbage dumped on the banks of Hemsagar Pokhari near Jagannath temple was not removed for the last one week.

The municipality authorities acted only after the locals informed them of the matter. Similar is the condition near Jubilee Library in Lal Bazar, ward nos 17, 15, Purnachandrapur, near district planning office, district project office of SSA and several other localities of the town.

Locals have been posting video clips and photos of garbage and stagnant water in drains on social media in a bid to make the civic body aware of their plight. However, it has not yielded the desired result.

Meanwhile, Executive Officer of Baripada Municipality Saroj Kumar Das said two private agencies, responsible for maintaining sanitation in the town, have been removed for failing to deliver in the last couple of years. He assured the issue will be resolved soon.