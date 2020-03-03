Home States Odisha

HSC exam ends, Plus II test takes off in Odisha

The decline in the number of examinees booked for adopting unfair means in the examination is the outcome of strict vigilance measures adopted by the authorities concerned.

Published: 03rd March 2020 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

With annual high school examination coming to an end, relaxed students ring in early Holi celebration, at Unit-2 Girls High School in Bhubaneshwar

With annual high school examination coming to an end, relaxed students ring in early Holi celebration, at Unit-2 Girls High School in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The annual High School Certificate Examination-2020, which concluded on Monday, registered a decline in the number of examinees booked for malpractice. A total of 829 matriculation examinees were booked for cheating this year against 1,133 caught during the examination in 2019.

The decline in the number of examinees booked for adopting unfair means in the examination is the outcome of strict vigilance measures adopted by the authorities concerned.

“All the examinations were incident-free. Tight security arrangements were made at all the 2,888 examination centres as a precautionary measure for conducting the examination in a free and fair manner,” said the president of Board of Secondary Education, Ramashis Hazra.

Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements have been made for error-free evaluation of matriculation answer sheets scheduled to start from March 18 at 61 centres across the state. More than 15,000 teachers will be involved in the evaluation process.

Informing about the arrangements, Hazra said the evaluation process, which is generally completed in 10 to 12 days, is likely to take more time this year due to change in examination patterns like the abolition of Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheet and introduction of short questions.

“We have put elaborate measures in place to ensure an error-free evaluation process expected to be completed within 20 days,” said Hazra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
High School Certificate Examination-2020 Odisha schools
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp