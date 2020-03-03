Home States Odisha

Jailed for 'murdering' his wife, Odisha man hunts her down after seven years, finds her living with lover

Suspecting that his wife may have eloped with someone, he visited many places in search of her.

Published: 03rd March 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

In her statement, Itishree said she had an affair with Rajiv before her marriage.

In her statement, Itishree said she had an affair with Rajiv before her marriage.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Abhaya Sutar of Chaulia village in Patkura was charged with murdering his wife seven years back. He even spent a month in jail for the alleged crime while all his claims of innocence fell on deaf years.

On Monday, he was proved not guilty after police nabbed his ‘dead’ wife and her lover from Pipili in Puri district. Abhaya married Itishree Moharana of Samagola village on February 7, 2013.

But, after only two months of marriage, Itishree went missing from his house. Abhaya launched a frantic search for his wife but was unable to trace her.

Later, he lodged a missing complaint with Patkura police on April 20, 2013. On May 14 the same year, Itishree’s father Prahallad Moharana filed an FIR in the police station alleging that his daughter was being tortured by her husband over dowry.

He claimed that Abhay dumped Itishree’s body somewhere after killing her.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested Abhaya and sent him to jail. After languishing in jail for around a month, he was released on bail. After his release from prison, Abhaya decided to devote all his time to trace Itishree and prove his innocence.

Suspecting that his wife may have eloped with someone, he visited many places in search of her.

Finally, he tracked Itishree at Pipili where she was living with her lover. On getting information from Abhaya, police rushed to Pipili and detained Itishree and one Rajiv Lochan Moharana.

Both were produced in the court of Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) at Kendrapara on Monday where their statements were recorded under Section 164 of CrPC.

In her statement, Itishree said she had an affair with Rajiv before her marriage.

However, her parents were against their relationship and forced her to marry Abhaya. After two months of marriage, she fled her in-laws’ house in the night and eloped with Rajiv. Both fled to Gujarat and stayed there for seven years. Itishree also gave birth to a son and a daughter.

Recently, they returned to Odisha. Patkura IIC Sujit Pradhan said Rajiv is earning his livelihood by driving an auto-rickshaw in Bhubaneswar. The family are now residing in Pipili.

Abhaya said, “When police failed to locate Itishree, I decided to take matters into my own hands. In these seven years, I have visited many places to track her down. Now that I have proved my innocence, I am a satisfied man.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Crimes Odisha Police
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp