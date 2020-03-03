Man fined Rs 43 thousand for allowing minor to ride motorcycle in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A fine of Rs 43,000 was slapped on the owner of a two-wheeler for allowing a minor to ride his motorcycle in violation of the new MV Act norms on Monday.



The 15-year-old boy from Daldalipada under Khetrajpur police limits was stopped by the Traffic police at Laxmi Talkies Chowk here. A challan of Rs 43,000 was issued against the vehicle owner Bijay Singh.

Traffic DSP, Sambalpur, Himansu Behera said fine of Rs5,000 was imposed for driving without license, Rs10,000 for causing air and noise pollution, Rs1,000 for riding without helmet, Rs 2,000 for plying without insurance and Rs 25,000 for allowing a juvenile to ride the vehicle.



In another incident, a police constable Dilip Nag was arrested and forwarded to court for riding a two-wheeler in an inebriated condition.

Nag, posted at Bhuliapada police outpost under Dhanupali police limits in the city, was intercepted by Traffic police during checking of vehicles.



On finding him drunk, police arrested Nag under the MV Act.



Behera said the errant constable has been placed under suspension and departmental inquiry initiated against him.