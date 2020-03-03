Home States Odisha

Submit report on sagging power lines: Minister of State Energy Dibya Shankar Mishra

The public has the right to know about the electrical safety measures to be followed by department and officers responsible for fixing their electrical problems within the stipulated time. 

Published: 03rd March 2020 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 10:34 AM

Power, electricity

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minister of State Energy Dibya Shankar Mishra on Monday directed the power transmission and distribution companies (discoms) to submit reports on the steps taken to fix sagging electrical lines and utilisation of funds in restoration of power infrastructure after three cyclones hit the State.

Reviewing safety measures taken by four discoms - Cesu, Nesco, Southco and Wesco - at a meeting here ahead of inclusion of Energy department under ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative on March 4, Mishra said all the offices of the Electrical Executive Engineers will come under scrutiny on safety-related matters.

As the Minister came to know during the review that the funds allocated to distribution companies for restoration works after cyclones Titli, Hudhud and Fani are not fully utilised, he asked the Energy department to see that the unspent balance are utilised to fix electrical problems in identified vulnerable points without delay.

The Minister asked the discoms to submit reports to the Chief Secretary about unspent balance and their plan of action for utilisation of such funds.

The report should reach the office of Chief Secretary on fifth of every month without fail. Principal Secretary Energy BP Sethi and other senior officers of the department, Gridco and discoms attended the meeting.

TAGS
Mo Sarkar Dibya Shankar Mishra
