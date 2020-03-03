Home States Odisha

Truck carrying explosives to red zone intercepted in Odisha

Police tried to contact the explosives supplier of Hyderabad and the receiver in Maoist-affected Korkunda area of Malkangiri district but they did not respond to their calls.

Published: 03rd March 2020 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

trucks, toll, toll plaza

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A truck laden with explosives was detained along with its driver and helper in Jeypore town on Monday. The explosives including ammonia and gelatin sticks, packed in several small containers, were allegedly being illegally transported to a crusher unit in Malkangiri from Hyderabad through Jeypore.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the truck near the Jeypore main road.

Even as the driver produced documents, police suspected foul and searched the vehicle. It was found out that an excess 550 kg explosives were being carried in the truck than what was mentioned in the official documents.

Police tried to contact the explosives supplier of Hyderabad and the receiver in Maoist-affected Korkunda area of Malkangiri district but they did not respond to their calls.

Malkangiri and Hyderabad police have been informed about the incident and details about the explosives are being sought. Jeypore IIC said Baleaswar Ghidhi said that the explosive materials would be seized only after verification by experts.

Sources said the truck was going to Motu in Korkunda block to supply it to a crusher unit, which had no permission to procure the explosives. The crusher owner was using the name of another crusher owner-cum-contractor of Korkunda, a valid licence holder.

As per norms, explosives cannot be transported in huge quantities. Licence holders can only take the consignment partially or keep the explosives in small quantities in a godown to use them for blasting stones

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Police
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp