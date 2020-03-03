Truck carrying explosives to red zone intercepted in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A truck laden with explosives was detained along with its driver and helper in Jeypore town on Monday. The explosives including ammonia and gelatin sticks, packed in several small containers, were allegedly being illegally transported to a crusher unit in Malkangiri from Hyderabad through Jeypore.



Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the truck near the Jeypore main road.

Even as the driver produced documents, police suspected foul and searched the vehicle. It was found out that an excess 550 kg explosives were being carried in the truck than what was mentioned in the official documents.



Police tried to contact the explosives supplier of Hyderabad and the receiver in Maoist-affected Korkunda area of Malkangiri district but they did not respond to their calls.



Malkangiri and Hyderabad police have been informed about the incident and details about the explosives are being sought. Jeypore IIC said Baleaswar Ghidhi said that the explosive materials would be seized only after verification by experts.

Sources said the truck was going to Motu in Korkunda block to supply it to a crusher unit, which had no permission to procure the explosives. The crusher owner was using the name of another crusher owner-cum-contractor of Korkunda, a valid licence holder.



As per norms, explosives cannot be transported in huge quantities. Licence holders can only take the consignment partially or keep the explosives in small quantities in a godown to use them for blasting stones