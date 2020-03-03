Unsafe power lines near schools to be removed in Odisha  

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Stepping up efforts to ensure safe electricity infrastructure in the wake of Ganjam bus electrocution tragedy, the district administration has asked Southco to shift all dangerous power lines from the vicinity of schools in both urban and rural areas of Koraput district.



Collector Madhusudan Mishra, in a high-level meeting here, directed the Southco authorities to complete the task in the next couple of days.



According to sources, unprotected transformers, low hanging open cables and live wires have been identified and earmarked at around 97 spots across 14 blocks and 4 urban bodies in the district. Being close to the schools and educational institutions, they pose a serious risk to the children along with people in the area.

The locals, as well as school authorities concerned, have been drawing the attention of the Southco and the district administration to take corrective measures for the safety of the students for quite long but the lines have not been shifted. The power distribution transformers at many places are installed without any protective cover.

Taking the gravity of the situation into consideration, the Collector instructed the Southco to take immediate action to relocate unsafe power lines and infrastructure. He also directed the BDOs and executive officers of different rural and urban areas respectively to identify Anganwadi centers where the electric lines are unsafe and take remedial measures. Safeguards should also be taken for transformers installed at all sensitive places in the district, Mishra ordered.

Meanwhile, General Manager, Southco, Jeypore, Manmath Mishra has deployed junior engineers and sub-divisional officers in the different divisions of the district to remove the dangerous power supply lines immediately. The administration will send a report to state government on the progress of removal of dangerous electric lines near schools and other sensitive places.

