Home States Odisha

Odisha police to move collector for filing of complaint

While Nayak has not lodged any police complaint yet, SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said the DIPRO was contacted after media reports on the alleged incident. He was asked to lodge a complaint but in vain.
 

Published: 04th March 2020 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Nayak was allegedly abducted by four unidentified persons at gunpoint on February 28

Nayak was allegedly abducted by four unidentified persons at gunpoint on February 28

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Four days after the District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) Hemant Nayak was allegedly abducted by miscreants at gun-point and threatened to leave Sambalpur, police have complained of non-cooperation by the official in the connection.

While Nayak has not lodged any police complaint yet, SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said the DIPRO was contacted after media reports on the alleged incident. He was asked to lodge a complaint but in vain.

“After failing to receive any response from the DIPRO, we decided to move the Collector over the issue and request him to persuade the official to lodge a complaint with the police,” Singh said.

The SP said if Nayak is unwilling to come to Sambalpur, he can lodge the complaint from Bhubaneswar or through WhatsApp. 

Nayak was allegedly abducted by four unidentified persons at gunpoint on February 28 and released only after he submitted a written assurance that he would go on leave until he was transferred elsewhere. Nayak had joined as DIPRO, Sambalpur on February 20 after being transferred from Dhenkanal on December 27 last year. However, he took a long leave prior to his joining. 

Meanwhile, Nayak was reluctant to speak on the incident. He said since he is a Government officer, he cannot talk to media without the permission of his higher-ups. He said he had informed Sambalpur Collector of the matter through a whatsapp message on the day of the incident. The Collector then sent him the mobile number of Sambalpur SP.  

A police officer had called him and he had explained the entire incident to him. Nayak said he had also apprised the matter to both the Commissioner-cum-Secretary and the Director of Information and Public Relations department. 

On the issue of police complaint, he said there is no need as he has already given details of the entire incident to the police officer. Collector Subham Saxena could not be contacted for his comments on the matter.

Police dilemma 

DIPRO Hemant Nayak is yet to lodge a complaint on his abduction.

Police have allowed Nayak to lodge a complaint from Bhubaneswar or through WhatsApp.

He took a long leave prior to his joining at Sambapur.

Nayak said he had explained the incident to a police officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Police
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp