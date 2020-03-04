Special Development Councils' Cup final in Cuttack 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The final match of ‘SDC Cup 2020’, a football championship organised by Special Development Councils (SDCs) will be played at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on March 5.



Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will attend as chief guest. Football legend Bhaichung Bhutia will also attend the event to encourage the players.

SDCs of nine tribal-dominated districts - Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Kandhamal - have organised football championship for both tribal men and women in these districts involving over 10,000 tribal youth in men and women categories.



Being organised with technical assistance and supervision of FAO, the championship has been recognised by AIFF.

The league matches were played at Mayurbhanj District Athletic Association Stadium, Baripada and Coronation Playground at Phulbani between January 24 and 28, while the semi-final matches were played at District Athletic Association Stadium in Sundargarh and Keonjhar Stadium on March 2.



The SDCs will sign MoU with AIFF to facilitate better training for potential sportspersons in the State.