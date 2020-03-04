Youth’s death triggers tension in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Tension ran high at Mangalabag on Tuesday with the relatives of a youth, who was found hanging in his house, staging a protest in front of the police station with the body. The deceased, identified as Biswanath Bhuyan, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his house at Malha Sahi on Monday. Bhuyan worked as an electrician and was in love with a girl who deserted him to marry someone else.

Police have recovered a suicide note from the spot and suspects jilted love affair as a reason behind his extreme step. Meanwhile, after noticing some injury marks on the body during the post-mortem, the family members of the deceased informed Mangalabag police station about it alleging that the deceased was beaten before his death.

As police did not respond to the allegations, irate locals staged a demonstration with the body in front of police station and staged roadblock demanding action against the girl’s family members. The roadblock was withdrawn after DCP Akhilesvar Singh assured the agitators to take necessary steps after receiving the postmortem report.