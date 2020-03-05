Another coronavirus suspect in Odisha's VIMSAR hospital

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A man from Sonepur district, who recently returned from Dubai, was admitted to the special isolation ward of VIMSAR, Burla, on Tuesday after he complained of cold and fever.

This is the second suspected case of coronavirus in Western Odisha.

The 33-year-old man from Dungripali had returned from Dubai on February 27.

Although he was screened and tested negative at New Delhi airport, he developed common cold on Tuesday morning and by evening had fever.

He went to a medicine specialist at Dungripali community health centre for check-up, who referred him to VIMSAR on suspicion of COVID-19.

He has been admitted to the special ward set up in the pulmonary medicine department. His swab and blood samples have been sent for tests.