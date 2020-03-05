Bees attack Congress workers, five hospitalised in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A swarm of bees stormed a meeting of Congress workers and sent five of them to the hospital at Biramitrapur town in Sundargarh district on Wednesday.

The meeting of Birmitrapur Town Congress Committee was underway near the BSL Director’s Bungalow in the afternoon when thousands of honeybees attacked the workers at around 1 pm.

While the workers scurried for cover, those sitting in the back rows bore the maximum brunt. As many as five persons were rushed to Birmitrapur community health centre (CHC) for treatment.

In-charge president of Sundargarh District Congress Committee Benumadhav Tripathy claimed there was no panic among the workers despite the bee attack.

Following the incident, the meeting venue was shifted to a nearby locality and conducted successfully, he said.

However, some Congress leaders did not rule out the involvement of any mischievous elements behind the incident.

“The meeting was being held at a place which was only 100 metre away from the colonies of honeybees. We apprehend that some mischief-maker might have deliberately disturbed and provoked the bees to create disturbance,” they added.