Child sacrifice attempt triggers tension in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Tension prevailed in Chhotipada village under Salepur block after a villager attempted to sacrifice a 13-year-old girl over sorcery recently.

According to the FIR filed by victim’s father at Salepur police station, his daughter had gone to Ajana Matha ground on February 22 afternoon when the accused also a neighbour, Gagan Bihari Swain, kidnapped her after making her unconscious.

He took her to village crematorium where he started sorcery rituals with some of his associates.

While the victim regained sense, she found herself in the clutches of Gagan’s associates and somehow managed to escape from the spot.

After reaching home, she informed her father about the incident and filed the FIR on Monday.

In the FIR her father also alleged that due to Gagan’s sorcery, four other children of the village are showing unusual behaviour.

Though the four children were rushed to hospital, the doctors failed to find any problem with them, the villagers stated.

“Acting on the FIR, we have registered a case and started looking into the alleged matter. The accused persons are absconding,” said IIC, Salepur police station Debendra Kumar Mallik.

Police have registered a case and investigation is on. Meanwhile, a group of residents of Chhotipada on Wednesday met Salepur Tehsildar Dibyajyoti Smruti Ranjan Deo and expressed their discontentment over alleged inaction of the local police in investigating the case and arresting the accused persons.