Con couple runs fake college for two years in Odisha's Sambalpur

Students of the fake college at Dhanupali police station on Wednesday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: As many as 25 students of Sambalpur were not allowed to appear the Plus Two examination on Wednesday as their college was found to be a fake. 

When students of Jamuna Devi Junior College at Charbati arrived at the examination centre at Anchalik College in Subarnapur district, 40 km away, they were told that they cannot appear the examination since no admit cards were issued to them. 

Their college was not affiliated to the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE). 

The harassed students lodged a complaint against the college principal Tusar Barik and his wife Manjulata, a faculty member.

The couple is absconding. The college was opened by the accused couple two years back from a rented house at Charbati under Dhanupali police limits.

They collected a total of Rs 9.75 lakh from 25 students including Rs 36,000 as admission fee and Rs 3,000 as examination fee from each student in the last two years, police informed. 

The college had no teachers and Tusar and Manjulata taught all the subjects to the students. When the students sought admit card for appearing in the exams, they were told that the cards would be provided at their examination centre.

However, when the students turned up at the centre they were refused. They rushed back to their college only to find it locked and both Tusar and Manjulata missing. 

Deputy Secretary of CHSE zonal office, Uttam Kumar Pradhan said the CHSE had provided affiliation to 46 colleges in Sambalpur and Jamuna Devi Junior College does not figure in the list.

“It is surprising that no one suspected authenticity of the college despite it having no faculty members”, he said. IIC of Dhanupali police station, Kamal Kumar Panda said a case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is on. Efforts are also on to trace the couple.

Arts, Commerce exams begin 

The Plus Two Arts and Commerce examination began on Wednesday with students appearing the Odia paper.

On the day, 41 students of all the three streams of Arts, Science and Commerce across the State including seven in Southern zone were booked for malpractice.

On Tuesday, 11 were caught cheating. In the Maoist-affected Malkangiri district, 3,578 students are appearing the exam.

