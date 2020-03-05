Ministry of Home Affairs advisor reviews security in Maoist-hit regions of Odisha, Chattisgarh

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Senior Security Advisor in the Ministry of Home Affairs K Vijaya Kumar on Wednesday took stock of the security measures in Maoist-hit districts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh at a review meeting with senior police officers here.

Top police officers of six bordering districts of Kalahandi, Nuapada, Balangir in Odisha and Mahasamund, Gariabundh and Dhamteri in Chhattisgarh were present in the meeting along with Commandants of 64 and 211 CRPF battalions and Intelligence officials.

Kumar emphasised on improving coordination between the neighbouring districts of the two states.

Addressing media persons after the meeting, Kumar said though the coordination among CRPF, Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and police officials is strong, it needs to be further improved to put an end to Maoist activities in the region.

The security forces also need to take up development works in the Maoist-infested areas.

He said the focus is on providing security to the public, curb insurgency and carry out development works in the Naxal strongholds.

The current situation in the pockets has improved a lot than it was a couple of years back, Kumar observed.