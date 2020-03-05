Home States Odisha

Odisha seeks coronavirus testing kits from Centre

Though the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) at Bhubaneswar is a designated lab, it lacks kits for COVID-19 tests.

Published: 05th March 2020 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

An Indian woman who recently returned from the United States being examined by doctors at a novel coronavirus help desk at a hospital in Hyderabad

For representational purposes. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the number of suspected novel coronavirus cases rose to three in Odisha in the last two days taking the total number to 11, the State Government sought the support of the Centre for facilitating COVID-19 tests in the laboratories here.

At a high-level meeting here on Wednesday, it was decided to move the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to obtain test kits so that swab samples can be tested at two Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs) in the State.

Though the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) at Bhubaneswar is a designated lab, it lacks kits for COVID-19 tests.

Now the State is dependent on the laboratories at Pune and Kolkata for tests. Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Dr C B K Mohanty said the RMRC has the facility for any kind of viral research and it can conduct tests if the kits are made available.

“We have to wait for at least 24 hours to get the test results since the kits are not commercially available. Apart from the RMRC, we also want to facilitate the tests at the VRDL at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, where suspects are being kept under observation,” he said.

Odisha seeks COVID-19 testing kits

Dr Mohanty said Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das will soon write to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan seeking test kits.

“Our officials had met Director General of Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) Prof Balram Bhargava during his recent visit to the State and he had agreed to provide all kind of support,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Health and Family Welfare department has urged people to avoid crowded places and refrain from people having flu symptoms besides practising frequent hand washing.

Districts have been directed to create awareness and intensify surveillance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus testing kits
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp