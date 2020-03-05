Rain cloud over turtle nesting in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Untimely rain and inclement weather have reportedly delayed mass nesting of the endangered Olive Ridley turtles at Gahiramatha marine sanctuary within Bhitarkanika National Park.

Last year, 4.70 lakh Olive Ridleys had laid eggs at Gahiramatha from February 26 to March 7. However, the arribada is yet to start this year with untimely rain affecting the mass nesting of the turtles.

Adding to the worry, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall for four days.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the park Bikash Ranjan Dash said, “We are disappointed over the delay in mass nesting.

"However, we are hopeful of the turtles turning up in large numbers soon to lay eggs as thousands of Olive Ridleys have already congregated in the sea near Gahiramatha after mating.”

The Forest department has put in place all necessary arrangements for arribada of the marine species. Besides, the beach has also been cleaned for the arrival of turtles, Dash said.

The Nasi 1 and 2 islands within the sanctuary are the most favourable nesting place for the turtles. On the other hand, environmentalists blamed constant erosion of the nesting site, illegal fishing, illumination and regular testing of missiles at the test range in Abdul Kalam island near Nasi 1 and 2 islands for the delay in arribada.

Around 1,400 carcasses of Olive Ridleys have washed ashore on the 30 km stretch of the coastline of Gahiramatha within a month. Many of these turtles died after getting entangled in fishing nets.

In 1997, 1998 and 2002, Olive Ridleys had skipped the annual ritual and there was no mass nesting at all, they stated.

Range officer of the sanctuary Debashis Bhoi said the State Government has imposed a seven-month fishing ban in Gahiramatha from November 1 to May 31 to protect the endangered Olive Ridley turtles.

Till date, Forest officials have arrested 420 fishermen and seized 84 boats and trawlers for illegal fishing in Gahiramatha.

“We have set up 15 turtle protection camps including three offshore ones at Agaranashi, Barunei and Babubali islands. Officials of marine police stations at Kharinashi and Paradip as well as the Coast Guards are helping Forest personnel to prevent illegal fishing in Gahiramatha,” Bhoi added.

