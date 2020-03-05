Home States Odisha

Rain cloud over turtle nesting in Odisha

Inclement weather delays mass nesting of endangered Olive Ridley turtles at Gahiramatha marine sanctuary.

Published: 05th March 2020 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Olive Ridley turtles mass nesting at Gahiramatha marine sanctuary.

File photo of Olive Ridley turtles mass nesting at Gahiramatha marine sanctuary. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Untimely rain and inclement weather have reportedly delayed mass nesting of the endangered Olive Ridley turtles at Gahiramatha marine sanctuary within Bhitarkanika National Park.

Last year, 4.70 lakh Olive Ridleys had laid eggs at Gahiramatha from February 26 to March 7. However, the arribada is yet to start this year with untimely rain affecting the mass nesting of the turtles.

Adding to the worry, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall for four days.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the park Bikash Ranjan Dash said, “We are disappointed over the delay in mass nesting.

"However, we are hopeful of the turtles turning up in large numbers soon to lay eggs as thousands of Olive Ridleys have already congregated in the sea near Gahiramatha after mating.”

The Forest department has put in place all necessary arrangements for arribada of the marine species. Besides, the beach has also been cleaned for the arrival of turtles, Dash said. 

The Nasi 1 and 2 islands within the sanctuary are the most favourable nesting place for the turtles.  On the other hand, environmentalists blamed constant erosion of the nesting site, illegal fishing, illumination and regular testing of missiles at the test range in Abdul Kalam island near Nasi 1 and 2 islands for the delay in arribada.

Around 1,400 carcasses of Olive Ridleys have washed ashore on the 30 km stretch of the coastline of Gahiramatha within a month. Many of these turtles died after getting entangled in fishing nets. 

In 1997, 1998 and 2002, Olive Ridleys had skipped the annual ritual and there was no mass nesting at all, they stated.

Range officer of the sanctuary Debashis Bhoi said the State Government has imposed a seven-month fishing ban in Gahiramatha from November 1 to May 31 to protect the endangered Olive Ridley turtles.

Till date, Forest officials have arrested 420 fishermen and seized 84 boats and trawlers for illegal fishing in Gahiramatha.

“We have set up 15 turtle protection camps including three offshore ones at Agaranashi, Barunei and Babubali islands. Officials of marine police stations at Kharinashi and Paradip as well as the Coast Guards are helping Forest personnel to prevent illegal fishing in Gahiramatha,” Bhoi added.

Worrying trend

Last year, 4.70 lakh Olive Ridleys had laid eggs at Gahiramatha from February 26 to March 7 However, the arribada is yet to start this year with untimely rain affecting the mass nesting of turtles.

The IMD on Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall for four  days Environmentalists blame illegal fishing near Nasi 1 and 2 islands for the delay in arribada

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha turtle nesting Odisha
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp