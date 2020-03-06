Andhra jumps territory ropes, Odisha busy in PR Day

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: At a time when the Odisha Government was busy celebrating Panchayatiraj Divas across the State on Thursday, its Andhra Pradesh counterpart made inroads into the disputed Kotia panchayat by distributing Record of Rights (RoR) for forest land among the people. Pattas for forest land were provided to villagers of Neridiwalsa, Tadiwalsa and Arujuwalsa in the panchayat, said ‘Ama Kotia’ convenor and former Koraput Collector Gadadhar Parida.

So far, the Andhra Pradesh Government has distributed 120 RoRs and another 1000 pattas will be provided to Kotia villagers from March 24 that marks the Telugu New Year. All this happened while former Pottangi MLA Prafulla Pangi along with other PRI members were present in the panchayat, celebrating Panchyatiraj Divas at Kotia headquarters. Amid the tussle between Odisha and Andhra Governments over ownership of Kotia panchayat, the latter has been trying to outdo the State Government by doling out government benefits and schemes for people of the disputed villagers.

Although Odisha Government, in a bid to counter the AP Government, sanctioned `150 crore to execute development works in the panchayat, the works seem to have been derailed due to lack of planning and implementation. Bus service to Kotia has been stopped and a weekly market that was opened by district administration for local growers failed to function properly due to lack of public transport. A new office for the revenue inspector (RI) is yet to come up even as the old office is lying dilapidated for the last 15 years. As a result, the Kotia RI operates from Pottangi tehsil office.

The Andhra Pradesh appointed sarpanch of Kotia panchayat Bisu Gamel said his government had distributed voter ID cards, Aadhaar cards and land pattas to villagers last month and more villagers would be covered soon. On the other hand, Koraput administration sources said Odisha Government has already distributed RoRs of forest lands to Kotia villagers in 2009.

TUSSLE OVER LAND RIGHTS

Pattas for forest land were provided to villagers of Neridiwalsa, Tadiwalsa and Arujuwalsa on Thursday

Andhra Pradesh Government has distributed 120 RoRs so far and another 1000 pattas will be provided to Kotia villagers from March 24 Koraput admin claims Odisha Govt has already distributed RoRs of forest lands to Kotia villagers in 2009

