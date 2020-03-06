Home States Odisha

Back from trip, pilgrims praise CM

Visiting temples in South India had been on 64-year-old Minati Bisoi’s wish list and it was fulfilled by the State Government’s pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens. 

Published: 06th March 2020 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Senior citizens returning from pilgrimage at Berhampur railway station | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Visiting temples in South India had been on 64-year-old Minati Bisoi’s wish list and it was fulfilled by the State Government’s pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens. Minati, a resident of Baiganabadi village in Kukudahandi block of Ganjam district, was among the 1,004 senior citizens from the State who completed their free trip to Rameswar, Madurai and Tirupati on Thursday. Praising Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for launching the scheme back in 2016, she said her dream of visiting famous places of pilgrimage in South India was fulfilled. “Many Chief Ministers have implemented several schemes for people of the State but Naveen Babu simply stands out,” Minati said.  

65-year-old Debaraj Gouda of Baiganabadi village too wished to visit temples in Rameswar in the south but paucity of funds had been an impediment. He had visited Tirupati and was keen to visit Rameswar. He too lauded the Chief Minister for the initiative. The scheme envisages facilitating pilgrimage trips for senior citizens, belonging to economically backward section of the society. The fourth trip of the scheme had started on February 27 and ended on the day. 

A special train is arranged for the purpose and the selected pilgrims are accompanied by officials of the State Government and doctors. Besides free food and accommodation, each of them is given a bag comprising a shawl, soap, oil, brush, toothpaste and cap. 65-year-old Bijay Bisoi and 70-year-old Mangulu Bisou of Patitapabanpur village said the arrangements made for the trip were top-notch. “It seems the five-day trip ended in a minute,” said a visibly glad Mangulu. 

While no medical complications were reported during the trip, sources said one of the pilgrims, 65-year-old Budura Kalia Nayak of Potangi block in Koraput district went missing. The pilgrims on their way back realised Budura had not boarded the train, moments after it left Tirupati. A three-member team of officials has left for Tirupati to trace him, said a railway official. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp