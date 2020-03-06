Back from trip, pilgrims praise CM

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Visiting temples in South India had been on 64-year-old Minati Bisoi’s wish list and it was fulfilled by the State Government’s pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens. Minati, a resident of Baiganabadi village in Kukudahandi block of Ganjam district, was among the 1,004 senior citizens from the State who completed their free trip to Rameswar, Madurai and Tirupati on Thursday. Praising Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for launching the scheme back in 2016, she said her dream of visiting famous places of pilgrimage in South India was fulfilled. “Many Chief Ministers have implemented several schemes for people of the State but Naveen Babu simply stands out,” Minati said.

65-year-old Debaraj Gouda of Baiganabadi village too wished to visit temples in Rameswar in the south but paucity of funds had been an impediment. He had visited Tirupati and was keen to visit Rameswar. He too lauded the Chief Minister for the initiative. The scheme envisages facilitating pilgrimage trips for senior citizens, belonging to economically backward section of the society. The fourth trip of the scheme had started on February 27 and ended on the day.

A special train is arranged for the purpose and the selected pilgrims are accompanied by officials of the State Government and doctors. Besides free food and accommodation, each of them is given a bag comprising a shawl, soap, oil, brush, toothpaste and cap. 65-year-old Bijay Bisoi and 70-year-old Mangulu Bisou of Patitapabanpur village said the arrangements made for the trip were top-notch. “It seems the five-day trip ended in a minute,” said a visibly glad Mangulu.

While no medical complications were reported during the trip, sources said one of the pilgrims, 65-year-old Budura Kalia Nayak of Potangi block in Koraput district went missing. The pilgrims on their way back realised Budura had not boarded the train, moments after it left Tirupati. A three-member team of officials has left for Tirupati to trace him, said a railway official.