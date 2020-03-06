Chikiti village seized

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Tension over border dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh aggravated in Kharakharia village under Chikiti block on Thursday as revenue officials of the neighbouring State forcibly carried out demarcation work despite resistance of the locals. The village on the banks of Bahuda river along Odisha-AP border is inhabited by around 85 families. The dispute over boundary limits had cropped up last week over lifting of sand. Sources said the villagers of Kharakharia are bona fide residents of Odisha and availing benefits of all Government schemes. However, AP officials recently staked claim over half of the village including the river bank. Incidently, the river bank has a good quantity of sand deposits.

On March 1, several trucks from AP reached the river bank and started lifting sand. This was opposed by villagers as Kharkharia often faced the brunt of floods from Bahuda and the sand deposit acted as a barrier. The sand traders, who were accompanied by AP revenue officials, did not budge and claimed ownership of the river bank as per Google map. They even showed permits for lifting sand issued by the AP Government. The aggrieved villagers met Chikiti Tehsildar Haraprasad Bhoi the next day, who assured to take up the matter with the district administration. Later, it was decided to demarcate the border of both the States on March 5.

On being informed about arrival of the Tehsildar of Ichchapur in AP with police force and revenue staff on Thursday, RI of Kotlingi in Chikiti Kumuda Patnaik also reached the village with local police. While revenue officials from AP placed flags in half of the village claiming the part to be theirs, their Odisha counterparts stood there helpless as they had no direction from the higher-ups, who were busy celebrating Panchayatiraj Divas on the day. The villagers, however, tried to resist the move of AP official and showed them their Record of rights and other land documents. But the AP officials refused to see those and asked the villagers to keep away and not hamper their work. Though local officials assured the villagers to take up the matter with Ganjam Collector, the latter were not satisfied and convened a meeting to discuss their future course of action.