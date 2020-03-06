Commotion in MCH over Niramaya drugs

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Patients at the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Government Medical College and Hospital (MCH) on Thursday raised a ruckus after having to wait outside the Niramaya counters for nearly three hours to get their medicines. There are two Niramaya counters for patients attending the out patient departments (OPDs) which remain open from 8.30 am to 1 pm daily. On Thursday, patients had lined up outside the counters since 8.30 am but due to the absence of pharmacists and other staff, the counters were closed till 11.30 am. Later some staff opened the counters but could not provide many of the medicines as there was no stock.

Protesting this, the harassed patients and attendants heckled the staff and the latter closed down the counters. Superintendent of the MCH, Baikuntha Nath Mohapatra admitted, the medicines could not be provided to the patients and attendants due to shortage of manpower in both the Niramaya counters and low stock.

He said against the requirement of at least five staff including a pharmacist at each Niramaya centre, only one pharmacist is available. With over 1,800 patients attending the OPDs every day, it is not possible on his part to cater to such a huge number. Mohapatra said he has already informed higher authorities in the Health Department about the vacancies but there has been no response yet. Later in the day, the two counters were opened with fresh stock of medicines brought from the MCH storeroom and provided to the patients.

LONG WAIT

Niramaya counters were opened at 11.30 am instead of 8.30 am.

There was no stock of many medicines

Just one pharmacist is managing both the c There was no stock of many medicines ounters