Home States Odisha

Coronavirus outbreak: Irish national undergoes self-quarantine at Odisha hotel

The 35-year-old suspect, who arrived from Ireland on Thursday was reported missing after the authorities intimated police about him allegedly fleeing the health facility.

Published: 06th March 2020 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)

A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: An Irish national, who landed here with symptoms of coronavirus, is undergoing self-quarantine under the supervision of a team of doctors at a private hotel in Odisha.

The 35-year-old suspect, who arrived from Ireland on Thursday evening was reported missing after the authorities of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack intimated police about him allegedly fleeing the health facility.

He is said to have gone for self-isolation after consulting with doctors of Capital Hospital. He apparently does not have any major symptoms, only besides fever, which is normal for a person suffering from a common cold or any flu.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON CORONAVIRUS HERE

Director (Public Health) Dr Ajit Mohanty said a team of doctors led by Director of Capital Hospital has visited the Irish man at the private hotel and conducted a thorough health check-up.

“He decided on self-quarantine in the hotel. Though there are no major symptoms, we have advised for collection or blood and swab samples for tests since he had visited other countries before landing here,” he said.

Sources said the foreign national with fever reported at the airport health unit after he landed at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA). His body temperature was found to be slightly higher than the normal during the thermal screening and he was asked to report at the Capital Hospital.

The hospital authority after preliminary check-up referred him to SCB Medical College and Hospital. When accompanied with an attendant he presented himself at the Cuttack hospital, the doctors advised him to get admitted in the isolation ward. He did not agree and preferred for self-isolation.

Emergency Officer of SCB MCH Dr Bhubananada Moharana said the person accompanying the Irish man took the referral slip and went to the doctor of the isolation ward for consultation.

“Since the Irish national was waiting at the ground floor, the doctor asked the attendant to bring the patient to the isolation ward. He then left the
hospital without informing the authorities prompting them to report at the Mangalabag police station,” he added.

After police inquired about the missing complaint, the foreign national was found under self-quarantine at the private hospital. “He is under constant surveillance of Capital Hospital doctors,” informed Dr Mohanty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
virus Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Irish man
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp