Coronavirus outbreak: Irish national undergoes self-quarantine at Odisha hotel

CUTTACK: An Irish national, who landed here with symptoms of coronavirus, is undergoing self-quarantine under the supervision of a team of doctors at a private hotel in Odisha.

The 35-year-old suspect, who arrived from Ireland on Thursday evening was reported missing after the authorities of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack intimated police about him allegedly fleeing the health facility.

He is said to have gone for self-isolation after consulting with doctors of Capital Hospital. He apparently does not have any major symptoms, only besides fever, which is normal for a person suffering from a common cold or any flu.

Director (Public Health) Dr Ajit Mohanty said a team of doctors led by Director of Capital Hospital has visited the Irish man at the private hotel and conducted a thorough health check-up.

“He decided on self-quarantine in the hotel. Though there are no major symptoms, we have advised for collection or blood and swab samples for tests since he had visited other countries before landing here,” he said.

Sources said the foreign national with fever reported at the airport health unit after he landed at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA). His body temperature was found to be slightly higher than the normal during the thermal screening and he was asked to report at the Capital Hospital.

The hospital authority after preliminary check-up referred him to SCB Medical College and Hospital. When accompanied with an attendant he presented himself at the Cuttack hospital, the doctors advised him to get admitted in the isolation ward. He did not agree and preferred for self-isolation.

Emergency Officer of SCB MCH Dr Bhubananada Moharana said the person accompanying the Irish man took the referral slip and went to the doctor of the isolation ward for consultation.

“Since the Irish national was waiting at the ground floor, the doctor asked the attendant to bring the patient to the isolation ward. He then left the

hospital without informing the authorities prompting them to report at the Mangalabag police station,” he added.

After police inquired about the missing complaint, the foreign national was found under self-quarantine at the private hospital. “He is under constant surveillance of Capital Hospital doctors,” informed Dr Mohanty.