Home States Odisha

Cough up Rs 200 for smoking, chewing tobacco at DHH

Published: 06th March 2020 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  The district administration has banned smoking and tobacco consumption on the premises of the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Jeypore. Visitors and patients found using tobacco in the hospital will pay a fine of Rs 200 henceforth. A decision in this regard was taken by the Chief District Medical Officer MN Behera on Thursday. Special squads of the district administration and DHH will conduct checks regularly to monitor use of tobacco. Complaints against people consuming tobacco will also be dealt with, he said.

The Jeypore Sub-Divisional Hospital was upgraded at DHH in 2018 and it caters to patients from Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts. On an average, at least 800 outdoor patients visit the DHH daily and on any given day, a minimum of 1,500 people can be found on the DHH premises. However, there was no restriction on consumption of tobacco or smoking in the hospital. As a result, smoking cigarettes, beedi and consumption of paan, gutka had become a regular affair among both patients and their attendants. 

This came to fore when officials of the District Tobacco Control Cell visited the DHH on Wednesday and found patients consuming gutka. They went round the hospital and collected gutka, paan, beedis and cigarettes from patients and their relatives. 

