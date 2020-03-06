Home States Odisha

Cuttack is special, says Naveen as SCB rebuilding starts 

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday laid foundation for a slew of projects in Cuttack as a tribute to the Millennium City with which his family shared a special bond.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the public meeting in Cuttack | Express

CUTTACK: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday laid foundation for a slew of projects in Cuttack as a tribute to the Millennium City with which his family shared a special bond. Marking his father Biju Patnaik’s birth anniversary, he said the Government is committed to rebuild the SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) into a world class institution as its development has become essential.

“Our aim is to turn SCB Medical College and Hospital into a world class institution so that people of Odisha can avail international standard health services,” said the Chief Minister. He also laid foundation stone for six-laning of the Ring Road. Addressing a meeting organised by the Biju Janata Dal to commemorate birth anniversary of Biju Babu at Lower Bali Jatra ground, Naveen said his legendary father grew up in Cuttack and fought against British police and even cycled his way to Peshawar in Pakistan.

“The relationship between Cuttack and our family is special,” he said adding, it is a matter of great pleasure that transformation of SCB Medical College has begun on this occasion. With this, a new chapter has been added to history of Odisha’s development, he added.  “Due to the blessings of 4.5 crore Odias, our Government could complete 20 years in serving people. I am indebted for your love and affection. Our effort will continue to build an empowered and developed Odisha,” said the Chief Minister while seeking cooperation from public to fulfil the great aim.  Several Ministers, MPs, MLAs and senior government officers including 5T Secretary VK Pandian were present at the meeting. Earlier on the day, the Chief Minister presented SDC Tribal Football Championship trophies to winners of Men’s and Women’s teams at Barabati stadium.

