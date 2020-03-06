Home States Odisha

HC seeks Govt reply on consumer forums

As many as 18 posts each of president and members are lying vacant in 18 DCDRFs.

Published: 06th March 2020 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has given the State Government time till March 23 to file an affidavit and clear the air over restoration of the functioning of District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forums (DCDRFs) in which posts of president and members are lying vacant. The division bench of Justice Pramath Patnaik and Justice SK Sahoo set the deadline on Wednesday after Orissa Consumers’ Association (OCA) filed a rejoinder to the Government’s affidavit and sought intervention for filling up the vacant posts as per Consumer Protection Act, 1986 without waiting for framing of rules by the Central Government under Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Earlier, Secretary of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Vir Vikram Yadav had stated that the appointment process was initiated in terms of the 1986 Act and rules framed there under. The Centre had enacted the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 to replace the 1986 Act. As the rule with regard to appointment is yet to be framed by the Centre, the department has not been able to proceed with the selection process, Yadav said in the affidavit.

As many as 18 posts each of president and members are lying vacant in 18 DCDRFs. The post of president and a member was also lying vacant in the State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission. In the rejoinder, OCA assistant secretary Arun Kumar Sahu said the process of appointment to the vacant posts could be completed as per the 1986 Act as several States had done it without Central rules under the new Act. In fact, filling up of vacancies of Member in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission was being done in terms of 1986 Act, OCA pointed out.

Order to remove ad-hoc lecturers challenged in HC

The State Government’s bid to disengage ad-hoc lecturers working in degree colleges has come under judicial scrutiny with the Orissa High Court issuing a status quo on the notice issued for it on Thursday. The Higher Education department had issued the notice on October 14, 2019 declaring that the contract of ad-hoc lecturers working for over five years will not be renewed after it expires on May 31, 2020. Acting on two separate petitions, the Single Judge Bench of Justice Pramath Patnaik directed the Government to maintain status quo  on the notice till the matter is taken up next on March 12. The Court also issued notice to the department to file a reply to the petitions.

Two ad-hoc lecturers, Dr Chandra Sekhar Das and Dr Baidyanath Das, had filed the petitions seeking the court’s intervention for regularisation of their service instead of disengaging them. The petitioners have challenged the notice on the ground that the ad-hoc lecturers were appointed as per UGC guidelines and career assessment.  The department has requisitioned to OPSC to conduct recruitment for 606 posts of lecturer in 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp