HC seeks Govt reply on consumer forums

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has given the State Government time till March 23 to file an affidavit and clear the air over restoration of the functioning of District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forums (DCDRFs) in which posts of president and members are lying vacant. The division bench of Justice Pramath Patnaik and Justice SK Sahoo set the deadline on Wednesday after Orissa Consumers’ Association (OCA) filed a rejoinder to the Government’s affidavit and sought intervention for filling up the vacant posts as per Consumer Protection Act, 1986 without waiting for framing of rules by the Central Government under Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Earlier, Secretary of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Vir Vikram Yadav had stated that the appointment process was initiated in terms of the 1986 Act and rules framed there under. The Centre had enacted the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 to replace the 1986 Act. As the rule with regard to appointment is yet to be framed by the Centre, the department has not been able to proceed with the selection process, Yadav said in the affidavit.

As many as 18 posts each of president and members are lying vacant in 18 DCDRFs. The post of president and a member was also lying vacant in the State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission. In the rejoinder, OCA assistant secretary Arun Kumar Sahu said the process of appointment to the vacant posts could be completed as per the 1986 Act as several States had done it without Central rules under the new Act. In fact, filling up of vacancies of Member in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission was being done in terms of 1986 Act, OCA pointed out.

Order to remove ad-hoc lecturers challenged in HC

The State Government’s bid to disengage ad-hoc lecturers working in degree colleges has come under judicial scrutiny with the Orissa High Court issuing a status quo on the notice issued for it on Thursday. The Higher Education department had issued the notice on October 14, 2019 declaring that the contract of ad-hoc lecturers working for over five years will not be renewed after it expires on May 31, 2020. Acting on two separate petitions, the Single Judge Bench of Justice Pramath Patnaik directed the Government to maintain status quo on the notice till the matter is taken up next on March 12. The Court also issued notice to the department to file a reply to the petitions.

Two ad-hoc lecturers, Dr Chandra Sekhar Das and Dr Baidyanath Das, had filed the petitions seeking the court’s intervention for regularisation of their service instead of disengaging them. The petitioners have challenged the notice on the ground that the ad-hoc lecturers were appointed as per UGC guidelines and career assessment. The department has requisitioned to OPSC to conduct recruitment for 606 posts of lecturer in 2020.