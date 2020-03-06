Modi tribute to Biju Babu

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid rich tributes to former chief minister of Odisha Biju Patnaik on his 104th birth anniversary and said he worked tirelessly for India’s progress and pioneered the development of Odisha.

The Prime Minister also shared a document from 1945 in a tweet to show courage shown by Patnaik in flying the then underground leader Ram Manohar Lohia from Delhi to Kolkata. “Remembering Biju Babu on his Jayanti. This document from the pages of history (dated 1945) gives a glimpse of his courage (flying Dr Lohia, who was then underground) and excellence. Biju Babu worked tirelessly for India’s progress and pioneered the development of Odisha,” he said.

The document of the Intelligence Bureau (Home Department) dated September 29, 1945, highlights his role in the freedom movement and says that Patnaik may still be a danger so long as conditions on the Eastern Border of the country do not return to normal. The document says, “We should prefer to see him employed rather than idle. But, if the Indian National Airways do not re-employ him, Tatas probably will because he is an excellent pilot.”