Home States Odisha

Murder whiff in road mishap death

Mother of the victim, believed to have been killed in road accident, alleges murder of her son 
 

Published: 06th March 2020 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The death of a 25-year-old man of Kujang block, initially believed to have been caused by a road accident in July last year, will now be investigated as murder by the police.The move comes following the direction of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Kujang, to police on Monday for registering a case of murder and investigate the death accordingly. Kujang police on Thursday registered the case and started its investigation.

The mother of the victim Amruta Das, whose body was found at Balipatna on Cuttack-Paradip State Highway within Tirtol police limits in July last year, had alleged that he was murdered. Amruta’s father had earlier filed an FIR with Tirtol police station stating his son was killed in a road accident. However, his mother Sulachana Das said Amruta had received as many as 15 calls on his mobile phone between 7 am and 12 noon on July 20, 2019. He was alone at home that day.

She said a few people took Amruta from his house and when she protested, they said they were going to Jagatsinghpur for some work and would return soon. At around 4 pm, Sulachana tried to contact her son and the latter, in a choked voice, said he will return home within half-an-hour. She later came to know that Amruta’s body was found at Balipatna. 

The victim’s family had earlier assumed he was killed in a road accident. But later, they suspected that he was killed by some people over past enmity and his body dumped near the highway. Sulachana said Amruta was attacked on numerous occasions in the past but he escaped unhurt. She had filed a writ petition in front of the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Kujang urging the case be investigated as murder. 

case details

The body of 25-year-old Amruta Das was found at Balipatna on Cuttack-Paradip State Highway in July last year

His father had lodged an FIR stating he was killed in a road mishap

However, Amruta’s mother said he was murdered by some people over past enmity

She had filed a writ petition seeking to investigate the case as murder on February 20

Judicial Magistrate First Class, Kujang directed police to register a case of murder and investigate the death accordingly

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp