Murder whiff in road mishap death

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The death of a 25-year-old man of Kujang block, initially believed to have been caused by a road accident in July last year, will now be investigated as murder by the police.The move comes following the direction of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Kujang, to police on Monday for registering a case of murder and investigate the death accordingly. Kujang police on Thursday registered the case and started its investigation.

The mother of the victim Amruta Das, whose body was found at Balipatna on Cuttack-Paradip State Highway within Tirtol police limits in July last year, had alleged that he was murdered. Amruta’s father had earlier filed an FIR with Tirtol police station stating his son was killed in a road accident. However, his mother Sulachana Das said Amruta had received as many as 15 calls on his mobile phone between 7 am and 12 noon on July 20, 2019. He was alone at home that day.

She said a few people took Amruta from his house and when she protested, they said they were going to Jagatsinghpur for some work and would return soon. At around 4 pm, Sulachana tried to contact her son and the latter, in a choked voice, said he will return home within half-an-hour. She later came to know that Amruta’s body was found at Balipatna.

The victim’s family had earlier assumed he was killed in a road accident. But later, they suspected that he was killed by some people over past enmity and his body dumped near the highway. Sulachana said Amruta was attacked on numerous occasions in the past but he escaped unhurt. She had filed a writ petition in front of the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Kujang urging the case be investigated as murder.

case details

The body of 25-year-old Amruta Das was found at Balipatna on Cuttack-Paradip State Highway in July last year

His father had lodged an FIR stating he was killed in a road mishap

However, Amruta’s mother said he was murdered by some people over past enmity

She had filed a writ petition seeking to investigate the case as murder on February 20

Judicial Magistrate First Class, Kujang directed police to register a case of murder and investigate the death accordingly