By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Passengers of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express had a providential escape when the train passed over a portion of track with deep crack at Mahadia railway station, around 14 km from here, on Thursday.

Locals heard a loud noise when the train passed over the portion of the track and informed railway officials who rushed to the spot. As repair of the track started, a few trains en route to Dhenkanal were delayed.