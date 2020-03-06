Home States Odisha

New drain walls crack in Sambalpur, locals allege faulty work

The drain was bifurcated at Tamlapara after Mahanadi floods in 1982 and the other stretch flows into the river at Balibandha in the city.

Published: 06th March 2020 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 09:25 AM

damaged

A portion of the damaged guard wall of Dhobijor nullah (File I EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The quality of work on the ongoing renovation of Dhobijor nullah, the main drain of Sambalpur, has come under question with wide cracks appearing on portions of the newly constructed guard walls near Kumbharpada. Following a complaint by locals, executive engineer of irrigation wing Pramod Panda visited the site on Thursday and took stock of the situation.

“It seems the construction firm has completed the work in a hurry to meet the deadline. We have asked the Odisha Construction Corporation (OCC) to dismantle all the damaged guard walls and construct new ones in the area. If required, penalty will be imposed on the firm for poor quality work”, he said. The renovation work has been going on at snail’s pace and recently, guard walls of the drain were constructed at Kumbharpada. The seven-km Dhobijoar nullah originates beyond JMJ hospital and flows through Beheramunda, Danipali, Cheruapada, Housing Board Colony, Mudipara, Golebazar and Hirakud Colony into the Mahanadi at Binakhandi.

The drain was bifurcated at Tamlapara after Mahanadi floods in 1982 and the other stretch flows into the river at Balibandha in the city. The decision to renovate the nullah was taken after the drain started getting clogged during monsoon due to slush and silt. As a result, the overflowing drain water entered into residential areas and caused floods in the low-lying areas. Renovation work including bed lining and guard wall construction started in 2016 at an estimated cost of Rs 69.45 crore. While  OCC is carrying out the renovation work, the project is being monitored by Irrigation wing.

Currently, renovation work from Binakhandi to Senpark is already complete and work from the low lying area of Golebazar to Modipara, which is a stretch of 1300 mtr is being executed by a private construction firm entrusted by OCC. Though, the deadline for the completion is March-end, the project is still far from completion.

