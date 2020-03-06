Odisha man held for killing brother

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Police on Thursday arrested a man on charges of killing his elder brother over family dispute in Gilajodi village within Singla police limits. IIC Prasanta Kumar Jena said as per preliminary investigation, Surya Kumar Rout (40) killed his brother Rabindra Rout (45) following a family dispute. After hacking Rabindra to death, Surya started digging a pit a few metres away from his house, arousing suspicion in the neighbourhood.

The matter came to light when one of the neighbours unearthed the pit, covered with leaves, found the body and informed Gram Rakshi Bijay Rout. The villagers then alerted the police. The throat of the deceased was found slit. A case has been registered and Surya is being interrogated. “The body will be sent to Balasore district headquarters hospital for postmortem,” said Jena.

