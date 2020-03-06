Patients hit as VIMSAR dialysis unit goes kaput

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Patients suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD) were left in a lurch as the dialysis unit of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR) stopped functioning on Thursday owing to a glitch in its RO plant.

Around 15-20 patients undergo free dialysis at the unit which has six machines. Bula Urma from Binka in Sonepur district was one of the patients scheduled to undergo dialysis at the hospital on the day. Owing to his financial condition, he could not undergo dialysis at a private health centre, which charge anywhere between Rs 3,000-Rs 4,000 per session. “I do not have any money left. I will go back home to arrange money and come back tomorrow to undergo the procedure. I

hope the unit will start functioning by then,” he said. VIMSAR sources said unit had to be stopped as it had run out of dialysis fluid/solution stock. However, Store Medical Officer Ashok Panigrahi said there is enough stock of fluid and the unit stopped functioning owing to a defect in its RO plant. The RO plant at the hospital is overused and needs repair. A similar issue was reported in July last year due to which the unit remained closed for around four days. This time, the authorities assured the unit will be functional by Friday. A doctor said a new RO plant has already been procured for the unit but it has not been installed yet.

