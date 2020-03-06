Priest goes missing  

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A servitor in Biraja temple allegedly went missing on Tuesday night under mysterious circumstances. Jajpur Sadar police said the 28-year-old servitor, Kishore Pani, is a resident of Kalaspur village.

Kishore used to travel to Biraja temple on his motorcycle every day and return home in the night.

On March 3, he went to the temple on his two-wheeler but did not return. When family members tried to contact him, his cell phone was found to be switched off. Family members launched a frantic search but were unable to trace him. Later, Kishore’s father lodged a missing complaint with the police.A case has been registered and investigation is on.

