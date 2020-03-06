Puri prepared for coronavirus fight

By Express News Service

PURI: The district administration on Thursday held its first advisory meeting on coronavirus (COVID-19) in Puri, the premier tourist destination of the State. Collector Balwant Singh informed the meeting that necessary preventive measures have been put in place by the administration as per the advisory issued in the country.

While all stakeholders in the hospitality industry were issued guidelines to deal with suspected tourists, schools were asked to report such cases among students without fail. On the day, students appearing various tests were made to wear masks before entering the examination halls.

“There is no need for people to panic as all preventive measures have been made,” Singh said. The Collecter advised residents to avoid mass congregation. Since Puri, Konark and Chilika lake attracts thousands of foreign and domestic visitors, travel operators were asked to report any suspicious cases.

This apart, health workers were told to keep a close vigil at the railway station, bus stand and at the entrance of Jagannath temple. The CDMO informed that a special isolation ward has been kept ready at the district headquarters hospital. Among others, tourist and DRDA officials were present in the meeting.