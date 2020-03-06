Home States Odisha

Puri Sri Jagannath Temple's deposits worth Rs 547 crore with Yes Bank under cloud now

Members of the temple body said that the decision to place such huge funds with the private bank violate guidelines to park deposits in nationalised banks and it must be investigated.

Published: 06th March 2020 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Lord Jagannath Temple Puri

Lord Jagannath Temple Puri (Photo | EPS)

By Rajkumar Mohanty
Express News Service

PURI: With the Yes Bank placed under moratorium, the Sri Jagannath Temple administration is in a spot as over Rs 547 crore belonging to the temple is parked with the private bank. The temple had withdrawn Rs 47 crore.

The Reserve Bank of India's decision to supersede the private bank board and restrict withdrawal to a maximum of Rs 50,000 has now led to uncertainty over temple deposits. The term deposit was to mature this month and the temple managing body had resolved, in its last meeting, to withdraw funds after its
maturity and to shift the funds to nationalised banks.

The YES Bank, in a written letter, had informed the temple administration to return the total assured fund in three phases this month on March 19, March 23 and March 29. But the central bank’s action has put a big question mark on repayment of the temple fund.

This has triggered sharp reactions from various quarters as to why such huge amounts were deposited in the private bank.

Ramchandra Das Mahapatra, a temple managing body member, servitor leaders Binayak Dasmahapatra and Rajat Kumar Pratihari told mediapersons that they were doubtful about the security of temple fund in YES Bank. "Will the bank be able to return the assured amount within the specified period must be answered by the temple administration," they said.

They said that the decision to place such huge funds with the private bank and the circumstance under which this was passed by the temple managing body violating guidelines to park deposits in nationalised banks must be investigated.

Former Revenue Minister and BJD leader Maheswar Mohanty said steps would be taken at the higher level of the government to ensure return of temple fund.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Jagannath Temple Yes Bank Yes Bank crisis Yes bank moratorium Puri Yes Bank Puri temple deposits
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp