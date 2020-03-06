Puri Sri Jagannath Temple's deposits worth Rs 547 crore with Yes Bank under cloud now

Rajkumar Mohanty By

Express News Service

PURI: With the Yes Bank placed under moratorium, the Sri Jagannath Temple administration is in a spot as over Rs 547 crore belonging to the temple is parked with the private bank. The temple had withdrawn Rs 47 crore.

The Reserve Bank of India's decision to supersede the private bank board and restrict withdrawal to a maximum of Rs 50,000 has now led to uncertainty over temple deposits. The term deposit was to mature this month and the temple managing body had resolved, in its last meeting, to withdraw funds after its

maturity and to shift the funds to nationalised banks.

The YES Bank, in a written letter, had informed the temple administration to return the total assured fund in three phases this month on March 19, March 23 and March 29. But the central bank’s action has put a big question mark on repayment of the temple fund.

This has triggered sharp reactions from various quarters as to why such huge amounts were deposited in the private bank.

Ramchandra Das Mahapatra, a temple managing body member, servitor leaders Binayak Dasmahapatra and Rajat Kumar Pratihari told mediapersons that they were doubtful about the security of temple fund in YES Bank. "Will the bank be able to return the assured amount within the specified period must be answered by the temple administration," they said.

They said that the decision to place such huge funds with the private bank and the circumstance under which this was passed by the temple managing body violating guidelines to park deposits in nationalised banks must be investigated.

Former Revenue Minister and BJD leader Maheswar Mohanty said steps would be taken at the higher level of the government to ensure return of temple fund.