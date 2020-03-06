Ravenshaw inks pact for research

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: To promote academic exchange, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Ravenshaw University and Kentucky Tobacco Research and Development Centre (KTRDC), University of Kentucky, USA on Wednesday.

Ravenshaw University Registrar Ashok Kumar Das and Prof. Ling Yuan, Director, University Kentucky signed the MoU in the presence of VC Ishan Kumar Patro here. As per the MoU, there shall be an exchange of students, researchers and faculty for academic and research purposes between RU and KTRDC.

Research work can be jointly supervised by the faculty of both institutions. Among others Prof. PK Mohapatra, HoD-Botany, Dr Soumendra Naik alumni of the University of Kentucky and other staff of Botany and Zoology department were present during the signing of MOU.