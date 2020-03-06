RMC looks to women self-help groups for holding tax boost

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a bid to tide over staff shortage and boost revenue, the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) has roped in women self-help groups (SHGs) for collection of holding tax. As many as 15 area level federations (ALFs) have been formed for the purpose. Each ALF consists of multiple women SHGs the members of which will visit holding tax defaulters and persuade them to clear their dues. The SHGs will receive five per cent of the total revenue collection as incentive.

The ALFs would be accompanied by RMC’s tax collectors and field staff. The SHGs have been asked to complete holding tax collection by March-end. The total tax collection target by March is `14 crore. While RMC has 17,000 holding tax payers, there is only one tax collector for each Ward. The RMC has 33 Wards beside the seven newly-created ones.

RMC Deputy Commissioner Sudhanshu Bhoi convened a meeting on Wednesday where SHG members were provided training on their roles and responsibilities. Bhoi said the Government is laying thrust on empowering women with economic independence. RMC’s effort would be of mutual benefit to women groups and the civic body.