Sambalpur fake college: Con couple surrenders

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The couple, who had been running a fake Plus Two Arts college in Sambalpur for the last two years, surrendered before Dhanupali police here on Thursday. The couple, Tusar Barik and his wife Manjulata, were operating Jamuna Devi Junior College from a rented house in Charbati area under Dhanupali police limits without any affiliation from the Council of Higher Secondary Education. They had duped 25 students of Rs9.75 lakh.

The couple had taken Rs36,000 from each student in the last two years as admission fees, besides Rs 3,000 each as examination fees. Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said the couple suo motu appeared in the Dhanupali police station and they have been detained. Based on the evidences, further decision on arresting them will be taken on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the students, who had taken admission in the fake institution and failed to appear in the Plus Two examination, staged dharna in front of the residence of the Sambalpur Collector demanding stringent action against the culprits. They withdrew the agitation after Collector Subham Saxena assured them a high-level probe into the incident.

Tusar was principal of the fake college while Manjulata was a faculty member. On Wednesday when the students sought admit card for appearing the Plus Two exams, they were told that the cards would be provided at their examination centre. However, when the students turned up at the examination centre at Anchalik College in Subarnapur district, they were refused. They rushed back to their college only to find it locked and both Tusar and Manjulata missing.

‘Jan Sampark’ camp

Deogarh: In a bid to wean youths away from the ideology of Maoism, Deogarh police conducted a ‘Jan Sampark’ camp at Hilang village in Reamal block on Thursday. Collector Sudhansu Mohan Samal and SP Rahul Jain urged youths to help police in curbing the Naxal menace. A health camp where people were given medicines free of cost was also organised.