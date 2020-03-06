School student kills self in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 14-year-old girl, who had appeared in the recently concluded HSC examinations, committed suicide in her house at Raghunathpur bazar on Thursday. The victim’s family tried to wake her up in the morning by knocking the door of her bedroom on the first floor of the house.

When they received no response, they broke open the door and found the victim’s body hanging from the ceiling fan. She was taken to Raghunathpur hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. The body was sent to Jagatsinghpur hospital for post-mortem. A case of unnatural death has been registered.

In a similar incident, the body of a 19-year-old student of SVM College here was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her neighbour’s house at Baigani village within Balikuda police limits on Wednesday night.