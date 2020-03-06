Toddler dies, vaccine overdose alleged

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A three-month-old baby died on Wednesday night after being allegedly administered an overdose of pentavalent rotavirus vaccine in Nuagada village within Paradip Lock police limits. The victim was identified as Rajkumar Saurav, son Suprabir Kumar Nanda. Sources said babies up to six months of age were administered pentavalent rotavirus vaccine at Nuagada health sub-centre on Wednesday.

“I took my son to Nuagada health sub-centre for vaccination. After administering the vaccine, health staff advised us to take rest for an hour at the centre. We returned home and after a few minutes, my baby started vomiting and ran a high temperature. However, we did not bother as the health worker had told us that it was normal to have fever after vaccination,” said Suprabir.

In the night, the baby’s hand started to swell and he started vomiting blood. After his condition deteriorated, family members took him to Atharbanki hospital where thewhere doctor declared him brought dead. The father said he suspected that excess dose of pentavalent rotavirus vaccine may have caused Rajkumar’s death.

On Thursday, Suprabir lodged an FIR against the health worker with the local police. However, health worker Smruti Rekha Behera said the vaccine was administered to the baby as per specification. “We have received no complaints from other babies who were vaccinated,” she said.Paradip Lock IIC Pravash Chandra Sahu said police have registered an unnatural death case. The postmortem report is being awaited to ascertain the cause of the baby’s death. Rotavirus vaccine is administered to newborn babies to prevent diarrhoea.