Two patients get kidneys in Odisha's third cadaveric transplant

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The State’s third cadaveric kidney transplant was performed on two persons at SCB Medical College and Hospital on Thursday. The kidneys of Rajalaxmi Das of Delanga who was declared brain dead at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday were transplanted on the two. According to hospital sources, after the family members of Das decided to donate her kidneys doctors decided to transplant those on two patients undergoing treatment at SCBMCH and Apollo Hospital.

Ratnakar Mohanty , Rita Rani

But as her kidney did not match with that of Apollo patient, a team of doctors from SCBMCH rushed to the private hospital and successfully harvested the two kidneys, transported those to SCB in a special ambulance.

It was decided to transplant the kidneys in Rita Rani Mohanta of Jamunada in Mayurbhanj and Ratnakar Mohanty of Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal district. Rita is a primary school teacher and on regular dialysis for the last two years following failure of both kidneys, Ratnakar is a lawyer and his kidneys were damaged three years back. Both were undergoing treatment at SCBMCH and searching for donors.

At SCBMCH a team of doctors, led by Head of Urology and Nephrology department Prof Datteswar Hota and Prof Chitta Ranjan Kar, performed the operation from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm. The first cadaveric kidney transplant of the State was conducted at SCB on February 4 while the second was carried out on February 27 at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.