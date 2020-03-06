Villagers protest dumping of waste

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Residents of Dutikadeipur village on Thursday staged a dharna to protest dumping of waste at Kalimandir forest by Udala NAC. Villagers resorted to a road blockade and prevented tractors carrying waste from proceeding towards the forest. They said regular dumping of waste in the forest has made their lives miserable.

The protestors, blaming the Executive Officer of the NAC Bidyadhar Dandpath for the mess, said the civic body is yet to utilise `1.3 crore, allocated to it in 2018, for constructing a permanent dumping yard away from the village.

Sources said Dandpath, along with Udala MLA Bhaskar Modei and Sub-Collector Bhagaban Behera, had visited a site near the village for construction of the dumping yard. Udala IIC Rina Behera said the villagers were assured that their demand will be placed before officials concerned following which the dharna was called off.