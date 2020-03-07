3 kidnappers arrested

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Semiliguda police on Friday arrested three persons on charges of abducting a contractor, Ritu Sahu, for ransom. SDPO Niranjan Behera said the arrests were made following a complaint filed by Sahu on March 2.The accused are Santosh Kumar Roy of Bihar, Padmana Pangi of Semliguda and Ajit Pedapilli of Pottangi.Sahu, a contractor, received a call on January 22 to come to a particular place for getting contract for a building construction. When he reached the spot, he was kidnapped by eight miscreants at gun-point from Pakujhola junction and taken to Pukali junction. The accused then threatened to kill him if he did not pay a ransom of `30 lakh. Fearing for his life, he agreed to pay `5 lakh and arranged the amount from his relatives. After he was released after paying the amount, the accused again demanded `15 lakh on January 27.