Angul BEd college stares at closure

Nabakrushna Chaudhury College of Teacher Education, also known as Angul BEd College, is staring at closure due to lack of adequate teaching staff and own land.

Published: 07th March 2020 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Nabakrushna Chaudhury College of Teacher Education, also known as Angul BEd College, is staring at closure due to lack of adequate teaching staff and own land.

The college cannot invite admission to BEd and MEd courses for the year 2020-21 as the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) withdrew its permission on February 4 for failing to fulfil the two conditions.The institution is the only Government-run college that caters to the need of the undivided Dhenkanal district. Currently, 400 and 100 students are enrolled in BEd and MEd courses respectively.

In order to make an appeal to the NCTE for revocation of its order, the college needs to fulfil these two conditions within two months. Sources said the district administration is yet to transfer the 14 acre land, on which the college is situated, to the latter’s name. Though the college principal has made several requests to the administration in this regard, no action has been taken.

Besides, the college needs to have 17 teachers as per the norms of NCTE. It currently has three regular faculty  including the principal and as many contractual and guest teachers respectively. Despite the college facing an uncertain future, the State Government is yet to fill up the vacant posts of teachers.

As per the NCTE direction, the college has to have adequate number of teachers and its own land before applying for permission. Sources said the fate of the college is in the hands of the State Government now.
Attempts to contact Angul Collector proved futile.

Govt apathy
College does not have own land and lacks adequate teaching staff
It cannot invite admission to BEd and MEd courses for 2020-21 if it fails to fulfil two conditions of NCTE
Currently, 400 and 100 students are enrolled in BEd and MEd courses respectively
The institution is the only Government-run college in the undivided Dhenkanal district

