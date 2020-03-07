Ash slurry flood after pipeline burst

By Express News Service

TALCHER: The ash pipeline of NTPC-owned Talcher Thermal Power Station (TTPS) burst on Friday morning flooding nearby places including some residential areas.

The pipeline carries slurry from the 460 MW power station to the void of Jagannath coal mine, eight km away from the plant.

Sources said the pipeline burst near the plant in Jagannathpur village early in the morning. The ash slurry gushed into nearby houses and flooded agriculture fields and roads. The heavy flow continued for about four to five hours before the damaged pipeline was repaired.

“The ash water entered at least 10 houses, inundated the village road besides causing flooding at nearby places. We demand compensation from TTPS and assurance that such mishaps would not recur again,” said a villager.

The villagers also demanded that their homes should be cleaned by TTPS authorities immediately.

General Manager of TTPS DN Tiwari said there was a minor breach which has been repaired. “We will pay compensation to the affected people if necessary. NTPC will take up all restoration work of the pipeline,” he added.

This was not the first time such an incident took place. In the past, there were several leakages on the ash pond pipeline triggering public anger.