Better workplace for women police: Odisha DGP

Director General of Police Abhay on Friday committed to improve the service conditions and working environment of women officials in the force.

Published: 07th March 2020 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Speaking at the first State-level Conference of Women in Police-2020 organised by Odisha Police ahead of International Women’s Day celebrations, here on Friday, the DGP said gender specific issues of women police personnel of Odisha that have evolved during the conference will be identified and addressed.
A committee will be formed to study the suggestions and recommendations presented by the delegates to address issues of women police personnel, he said.

A total of 127 ‘Police Women’ of different ranks of Odisha Police deliberated on various gender specific services and welfare issues of women police personnel in the State. They also suggested solutions to the issues for consideration of State Police Headquarters.

Four sessions on the topics - Barriers in career advancement of women in police; Sexual Harassment at work place and extent of the problem and issues in relief; Gender insensitivity in design and issue of uniform and equipments; Issues of Women Sports Persons in Police.

The four sessions were moderated by DIG, WR, Rourkela, Kavita Jalan; Sundargarh SP Saumya  Mishra, Gajapati SP Sarah Sharma and SP Vigilance, Cuttack, Aswini Kumari Pattanayak.

Briefing mediapersons the DGP said “I am proud of the efficiency of all the 102 women police Inspectors in-Charge (IICs) who are role models for police officers as well as common women. Time will come when women police officers will be in-charge of 50 pc of the State’s police stations.”

