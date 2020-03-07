Bikers meet watery grave in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Two youths drowned after their motorcycle fell into a deep pit along NH-20 near Kabirpur within Jajpur Sadar police limits on Thursday night.

They are Abhijit Upadhyay (22) and Sushil Kumar Ray (25) of Jajpur town. The duo left for Cuttack on a motorcycle for some work in the night. When they were approaching a curve near Kabirpur, the rider of the two-wheeler lost control and the duo fell into a 20-foot deep pit near the road. No passerby could know about the mishap due to the darkness.

On Friday morning, some locals found a helmet floating in the pit and the bike lying nearby. They immediately raised an alarm. On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the bodies which were later sent to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem.