Chilika Development Authority provides two boats to ferry +2 students for examinations

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Chilika Development Authority (CDA) on Friday provided two boats to ferry students from Janhikuda and nearby villages to Satpada for the Plus II examination.

The step comes two days after a private boat ferrying Plus Two students got stranded midway on the second day of the examination this week.

The CDA decided to provide this support after it found that around 20 to 30 students of nearby villages are going by boat to reach Satpada to write their exams.

On March 4, a boat carrying more that 50 passengers from Janhikuda to Satpada was stranded in Chilika lake after its engine developed a snag. Of the passengers, 25 were students. The students reached late for the exam but were allowed to write their papers and also given compensatory time as per the direction of School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

Chief Executive of CDA Susanta Nanda said the facility will be provided to Plus II students of local areas, dependent on boats to reach their examination centres, till the end of tests. “We are planning to provide such facility to students during other important exams as well,” Nanda said.