Covid-19 suspect tests negative

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR/ ROURKELA: A 33-year-old man from Dungripali in Sonepur district, suspected to be infected with Coronavirus, has tested negative for the deadly disease.

He was admitted to VIMSAR late on Tuesday after he complained of fever at Dungripali CHC. He had returned from Dubai on February 27. The swab and blood samples of the suspect, admitted to the special isolation ward set up on the first floor of Pulmonary Medicine department of VIMSAR, were sent to Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar for test on Wednesday.

Associate Professor of Pulmonary Medicine department and zonal head of the special ward for coronavirus Sudarshan Pothal said, “Though the patient tested negative for coronavirus, he will be kept under observation and not discharged anytime soon.”

In Rourkela, a meeting on preventive measures against COVID-19 was convened under the chairmanship of Sundargarh District Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan here on Friday.

Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer (CDMPHO) Dr S K Mishra said the discussion focused on precautionary measures at the health institutions and safety measures for medical professionals.

There has been no positive case of COVID-19 reported from across the district and 16 persons with foreign travel history have tested negative. One person from Hemgir block having returned from abroad was shifted to VIMSAR and tested positive for swine flu.