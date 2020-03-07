Home States Odisha

Do not believe rumours on COVID-19 preventives

The State Government on Friday urged people not to resort to panic buying of masks or believe in rumours.

Published: 07th March 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 09:42 AM

A school student and her mother covering their faces for protection against coronavirus in Bhubaneswar on Friday | Biswanath Swain

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Friday urged people not to resort to panic buying of masks or believe in rumours.The Health and Family Welfare department will provide masks if anyone is suffering from any kind of infection and actually requires to wear one, Health Secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal told reporters after a video conference with Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan.

The State Government appealed people not to believe in rumours on use of preventive homeopathic medicine or ginger, holy basil and garlic to stay away from COVID-19 infection.As per WHO guidelines, vaccines against pneumonia and flu do not provide protection against COVID-19. Similarly, antibiotics treat bacterial infections and those will have little impact in preventing coronavirus as it is a virus.

Director (Public Health) Dr Ajit Mohanty said the homoeopathic medicine Arsenicum album 30 may be used as preventive against other flu, but there is no research reports or evidence that it can prevent COVID-19. There are rumours that vaccines against pneumonia can protect against coronavirus, but WHO says the virus is new and different, it needs its own vaccine.

Similarly, ayurvedic physicians scotched rumours on the use of holy basil, garlic and ginger. Though garlic is considered a healthy food with some antimicrobial properties, Professor of Anar Singh Ayurvedic Medical College, Farrukhabad Santanu Das said there are no evidence of it fight off coronavirus.

“Basil contains strong expectorant and antitussive properties. Regular use of it will definitely help improve immunity, but it can not prevent the virus. There is also no supporting scientific evidence that consumption of onions and ginger will keep you safe from Covid-19,” Prof Das added.

